Residency rights for failed asylum seekers is a ‘bold step forward’

Granting failed asylum seekers who have integrated into Maltese society residency status, is being hailed as a “bold step forward” by human rights groups.

The new policy known as Specific Residence Authorisation was unveiled on Thursday by the government and will replace a scheme that was suspended two years ago.

The policy will grant failed asylum seekers, who have demonstrated integration efforts the right to obtain a more stable, two-year residency permit.

The human rights organisations that include Aditus, SOS Malta, MGRM and other migrant advocacy groups, said the new policy will give eligible people the possibility to make “the significant shift from a temporary and insecure situation to one that embraces the principles of transparency and predictability”.

The policy will contribute towards combating migrant poverty, they added.

“We appreciate that the SRA policy is a clear acknowledgement by the relevant authorities of the personal, social, financial and other contributions made by so many migrants in Malta. In doing so, Malta is taking a bold step towards fostering a truly inclusive society,” the NGOs said.