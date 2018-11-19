Updated | False alarm after man fears car bomb in Hamrun
A man who claimed that his car seat was not as he left it when he got out of his truck feared the possibility of a bomb; Bomb Disposal Unit conclude that it was a false alarm
Fears of a bomb were expressed by a man who claimed that the front seat of his truck had shifted since he got out of the vehicle. The vehicle was parked on Mile End Street, just a few feet away from the Labour Centre in Hamrun.
The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) went on site and have checked the area and the designated car. The search resulted negative and it turned out to be a false alarm.
