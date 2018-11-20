Car ablaze in Hamrun following 'big explosion'

A car caught fire in Hamrun at around 3.15am, causing damage to adjacent cars and houses, but apparently leaving no victims.

Residents of Mile End Road in Hamrun told MalfaToday they heard "a big explosion" at around 3.15am and, having run outside, found the car on fire.

The car - a silver Toyota Yaris or Vitz - was parked in parallel to other cars in the road, about 100 metres from the Labour Party headquarters.

Police and fire engines were on site about 10 minutes later.

More to follow