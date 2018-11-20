menu

Car ablaze in Hamrun following 'big explosion'

A car caught fire in Hamrun in the middle of the night after what neighbours described as 'a big explosion'

paul_cocks
Last updated on 20 November 2018, 3:53am
by Paul Cocks
The car was parked in Mile End Road in Hamrun
A car caught fire in Hamrun at around 3.15am, causing damage to adjacent cars and houses, but apparently leaving no victims.

Residents of Mile End Road in Hamrun told MalfaToday they heard "a big explosion" at around 3.15am and, having run outside, found the car on fire.

The car - a silver Toyota Yaris or Vitz - was parked in parallel to other cars in the road, about 100 metres from the Labour Party headquarters.

Police and fire engines were on site about 10 minutes later.

More to follow

