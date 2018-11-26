[WATCH] Brexit: We asked people what they think

On 29 March next year, Britain is scheduled to the leave the European Union.

Yesterday, the withdrawal agreement negotiated between the United Kingdom and the EU was approved by the Union's 27 other member states.

The deal will now have to go through the UK Parliament, but there still is a degree of uncertainty on whether Theresa May will manage to get the backing of MPs in the Commons for Brexit to go ahead.

MaltaToday went to Valletta to ask people what they thought about Brexit, with all those we spoke to saying it would be better for the UK to remain in the EU.