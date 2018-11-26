menu

[WATCH] Brexit: We asked people what they think

MaltaToday went to Valletta to ask people for their opinion on Britain leaving the EU

massimo_costa
26 November 2018, 4:08pm
by Massimo Costa
MaltaToday asked people in Valletta what they thought about Brexit
MaltaToday asked people in Valletta what they thought about Brexit

On 29 March next year, Britain is scheduled to the leave the European Union.

Yesterday, the withdrawal agreement negotiated between the United Kingdom and the EU was approved by the Union's 27 other member states.

The deal will now have to go through the UK Parliament, but there still is a degree of uncertainty on whether Theresa May will manage to get the backing of MPs in the Commons for Brexit to go ahead.

MaltaToday went to Valletta to ask people what they thought about Brexit, with all those we spoke to saying it would be better for the UK to remain in the EU.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
[WATCH] Brexit: We asked people what they think
National

[WATCH] Brexit: We asked people what they think
Massimo Costa
Turning Malta into ‘theatre’ for tourists for profit risks loss of quality of life
National

Turning Malta into ‘theatre’ for tourists for profit risks loss of quality of life
Matthew Vella
[WATCH] Rent prices eroding Malta’s competitiveness, gaming industry chief says
National

[WATCH] Rent prices eroding Malta’s competitiveness, gaming industry chief says
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Democratic Party wants constitutional reform to take a bottom-up approach
National

[WATCH] Democratic Party wants constitutional reform to take a bottom-up approach
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe