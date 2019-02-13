PN accuses Central Bank of covering up Labour chants incident

The Nationalist Party has accused the Central Bank of attempting to cover up an incident in which some employees broke out in song by chanting ‘Viva l-Labour’.

The story was originally reported by Nationalist Party media, which produced misleading footage and audio, allegedly from the electoral counting hall, to prove that the chant had taken place. The footage was torn apart by the Labour Party’s media and was categorically denied by the Central Bank.

However, eyewitnesses who came forward to MaltaToday confirmed that the chant had in fact taken place.

In a statement, the PN said the Central Bank was “undoubtedly one of the most important institutions” in the country given its role in “championing economic, financial and price stability”.

“In carrying out its functions, the Central Bank is accountable to the European Central Bank since the Central Bank is an integral part of the euro system. One of the fundamental characteristics in Central Banking is independence and credibility,” the PN said.

The PN added that the Central Bank was a fully independent body in terms of “Article5(2) of the Act, Article 7 of the ESCB Statute, and Article 130 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union”.

“In view of this, the recent claims by the media that Labour chant took place during a social gathering for employees is a serious allegation,” the PN said.

“These allegations have been reaffirmed by an eye witness after the Central Bank issued a press release denying earlier reports. The Central Bank failed to preserve its independence and is now being accused of attempting a cover up - two very serious accusations. The Minister of Finance's silence on the matter is deafening.”