700 Breathalyzer tests carried out on Maltese roads in four years

The majority of those tested were found to have excessive blood alcohol levels

yannick_pace
19 February 2019, 8:14pm
by Yannick Pace
(File Photo)

The police carried out an average of 176 breathalyzer tests a year between 2015 and 2018, Home Affairs Minister Michale Farrugia said on Tuesday.

The minister was responding to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield, who asked the minister for the number of test carried out, and the proportion that had found drivers over the limit.

The highest number of test was carried out in 2016. According to the data, there was a marginal decrease in the number of people that were found to be over the limit while driving.

The minister was also asked how many people had had blood samples taken in order to ascertain whether they were under the influence of alcohol, to which the minister replied that none were taken over that period.

