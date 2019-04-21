[WATCH] Archbishop celebrates Easter Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral
Catholics in Malta join millions around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ
Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrated Easter Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on Easter Sunday.
Easter is the most important liturgical celebration in the Christian calendar because it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The live video feed was provided by the Curia Communications office.
MaltaToday wishes its readers a happy Easter.
