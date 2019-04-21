menu

[WATCH] Archbishop celebrates Easter Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral

Catholics in Malta join millions around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ

maltatoday
21 April 2019, 10:00am
by MaltaToday Staff
Archbishop Charles Scicluna
Archbishop Charles Scicluna

Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrated Easter Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on Easter Sunday.

Easter is the most important liturgical celebration in the Christian calendar because it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The live video feed was provided by the Curia Communications office.

MaltaToday wishes its readers a happy Easter.

More in National
Italian with links to iGaming sector arrested on strength of European Arrest Warrant
National

Italian with links to iGaming sector arrested on strength of European Arrest Warrant
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Easter celebrated with traditional statue runs
National

[WATCH] Easter celebrated with traditional statue runs
Kurt Sansone
Hatred will be absent from PN's electoral campaign, Adrian Delia says
National

Hatred will be absent from PN's electoral campaign, Adrian Delia says
Massimo Costa
Malta amongst several countries expected to be hit by large amounts of Saharan dust
National

Malta amongst several countries expected to be hit by large amounts of Saharan dust
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.