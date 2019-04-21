menu

[WATCH] Easter celebrated with traditional statue runs

People flocked to various localities where Easter Sunday is celebrated by runs with the statue of the risen Christ

kurt_sansone
21 April 2019, 12:04pm
by Kurt Sansone
The traditional run with the statue of the risen Christ in Bormla today
The traditional run with the statue of the risen Christ in Bormla today

Catholics in Malta join millions around the world to mark Easter today but away from the liturgical celebrations, the feast also comes with the traditional statues runs.

In several localities in Malta and Gozo, people make several runs with the statue of the risen Christ, accompanied by band marches.

The traditional blessing of Easter eggs and figolli also takes place in these localities.

Despite the gloomy weather thousands, including tourists, flocked to watch these runs. The tradition is particularly strong in the Cottonera where traditional runs are held in Bormla, Isla and Birgu.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Italian with links to iGaming sector arrested on strength of European Arrest Warrant
National

Italian with links to iGaming sector arrested on strength of European Arrest Warrant
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Easter celebrated with traditional statue runs
National

[WATCH] Easter celebrated with traditional statue runs
Kurt Sansone
Hatred will be absent from PN's electoral campaign, Adrian Delia says
National

Hatred will be absent from PN's electoral campaign, Adrian Delia says
Massimo Costa
Malta amongst several countries expected to be hit by large amounts of Saharan dust
National

Malta amongst several countries expected to be hit by large amounts of Saharan dust
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.