[WATCH] Easter celebrated with traditional statue runs

Catholics in Malta join millions around the world to mark Easter today but away from the liturgical celebrations, the feast also comes with the traditional statues runs.

In several localities in Malta and Gozo, people make several runs with the statue of the risen Christ, accompanied by band marches.

The traditional blessing of Easter eggs and figolli also takes place in these localities.

Despite the gloomy weather thousands, including tourists, flocked to watch these runs. The tradition is particularly strong in the Cottonera where traditional runs are held in Bormla, Isla and Birgu.