PD wants Delia to push Konrad Mizzi motion of no confidence for debate

The Democratic Party has called for Opposition leader Adrian Delia to table PD’s private motion of no confidence in Konrad Mizzi for debate in parliament.

The request follows a decision from the courts that the Panama Papers and the role of the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and tourism minister Konrad Mizzi should be the subject of a magisterial inquiry.

“These individuals were exposed to have established financial arrangements in Panama a few days after being entrusted by the people to govern the Maltese Islands. According to the 2013 political manifesto of the Labour Movement, we had called for transparency, accountability and good, clean governance,” PD MP Marlene Farrugia said.

Farrugia, a former Labour MP, again called on the Prime Minister to suspend Mizzi and Schembri from their duties, “a step he should have taken three years ago, which is ever more pressing since the country has been burdened by many more grossly suspicious contracts, which were spearheaded by these two same powerful officials.”

Magistrate Doreen Clarke on Monday accepted the request filed by former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil and civil society NGO Repubblika for an inquiry into the minister and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff.

The ruling means that an inquiry to establish the facts of what is being alleged can start. However, the magistrate also ruled that this should be carried out within the inquiry started last year by Magistrate Charmaine Galea into allegations surrounding the Dubai company 17 Black.

A similar request for an inquiry into Panama Papers made after the 2017 election had been accepted but was eventually thrown out on appeal.

“Partit Demokratiku calls on the Malta Police to investigate the evidence cited by Magistrate Clarke and any other relevant evidence,” PD leader Godfrey Farrugia said.

“Lest we forget that the journalist investigating the intricate financial arrangements of people in the highest echelons of the government, and the suspicious contracts the country has been dragged into with the implicated officials at the helm, was murdered,” PD deputy leader Timoty Alden said. “Daphne Caruana Galizia’s posthumous vilification by people close to the government has continued, with these officials enjoying total impunity.”