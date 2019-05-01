menu

New construction watchdog is still a White Paper

A new construction watchdog proposed by the government last year is nowhere near being set up

kurt_sansone
1 May 2019, 11:06am
by Kurt Sansone
Part of an apartment block in Guardamangia collapsed last week, leaving four families homeless
Part of an apartment block in Guardamangia collapsed last week, leaving four families homeless

A new construction watchdog proposed last year is nowhere near being set up as government is still analysing the feedback from a public consultation exercise.

Regulation of construction sites remains fragmented, leaving residents with no focal point to report abuse and different enforcement agencies passing the buck between them.

This had to change with the creation of a new building and construction authority, proposed in a White Paper released last September. But eight months later the process has gone no further.

A spokesperson for the Infrastructure Ministry told MaltaToday that “the results of the public consultation process are currently being finalised”. She said that the necessary actions to set up the authority will be taken thereafter.

The ministry did not indicate a timeframe for the presentation of a law to set up this new structure.

The construction sector came under the spotlight again last week when part of an apartment block in Guardamangia collapsed, leaving four families homeless.

The block was situated next to a construction site but according to the authorities the contractor had observed all rules. A magisterial inquiry is ongoing.

In the wake of the incident, the Chamber of Architects lamented the fragmented enforcement on the construction industry and called on the government to update the regulations.

It described the rules governing the building industry as inadequate, especially at a time when the sector was booming and multiple construction sites were sprouting up in all localities.

The Chamber warned that the rate of construction accidents in Malta “whether resulting in damage to neighbouring properties, injury or even death is unacceptable.”

During the launch of the White Paper, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said the new authority would act as a single port of call for citizens and developers.

He acknowledged that the laws regulating the sector were antiquated and needed urgent revision.

The proposal was for the new Building and Construction Authority to absorb the work done by the Building Industry Consultative Council (BICC), the Building Regulation Office (BRO), the Building Regulation Board (BRB) and the Masons Board.

The public consultation on the proposal closed on 15 October.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Dysfunctional political system exploiting Maltese workers, PD says
National

Dysfunctional political system exploiting Maltese workers, PD says
Yannick Pace
New construction watchdog is still a White Paper
National

New construction watchdog is still a White Paper
Kurt Sansone
I, Your Honour: what if robots dispensed judgement in small claims tribunals?
National

I, Your Honour: what if robots dispensed judgement in small claims tribunals?
Yannick Pace
Former magistrate eyes Mellieha hotel inside ODZ
National

Former magistrate eyes Mellieha hotel inside ODZ
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.