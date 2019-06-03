Jean Pierre Debono won’t become MP to protect Delia from ‘faction that never accepted his election’

Jean Pierre Debono will not be taking up a seat in parliament following concerns about irregularities in a vote which selected him to replace David Stellini in parliament.

On Sunday evening the former president of the PN’s executive committee, Mark Anthony Sammut, cried foul at the voting procedure that took place on Saturday to co-opt Jean Pierre Debono to the House of Representatives.

Sammut, who resigned the same day by way of taking political responsibility for the disastrous result suffered by the PN in the European and local council elections, said neither David Stellini – the Gozo MP who vacated his parliamentary seat earlier in the week – nor treasurer David Camilleri were entitled to vote for the co-option.

In a letter to PN leader Adrian Delia, which was published by the Nationalist Party on Monday, Debono said he would not be taking his oat as MP.

He insisted that claims that there was some verbal or written agreement with candidates on the seventh districts for them not to submit themselves for co-option. Any candidate could have put his name forward, Debono said, adding that it was also untrue that he was receiving monetary compensation from the party for him giving up his seat in parliament for Delia.

“These lies are the fabrication of a person that should know a lot better and that should never have allowed district rivalries lead to such serious and libelous allegations that are completely unfounded,” Debono said.

“It is today clearer than ever before that the same group of people that did not accept the democratic result of your election as leader of the party are today engaged in a ruthless campaign to attack and discredit me personally, because of the fact that I gave up by seat in parliament for you to become leader of the Opposition.”

He added that he did not want to “allow these people to use the co-option election to continue destroying the party and to continue trying to undermine the party’s and [Delia’s] credibility at such a crucial moment”.

Debono denied claims that he had in any way manipulated the list of eligible voters before Saturday’s vote, insisting that both Kevin Cutajar and himself had full copy of the list and had not objected to it.

Turning to the eligibility of PN treasurer David Camilleri, Debono said that he had been listed as eligible for months and “as far as I know there was never any notification from the president of the executive for his vote to be removed”.

Sammut, he stressed, had called out each member during the vote, with no objections having been raised.

“I played no part in the the electoral process for obvious reasons and I didn’t not take any kind of decision,” Debono wrote.

