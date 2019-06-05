menu

Malta with third largest monthly increase in retail trade in April

Malta registered a 1.7% increase in total retail trade volume when compared with the previous month with Germany topping the list at 2%

maltatoday
5 June 2019, 11:44am
by MaltaToday Staff
Malta registered the third highest increase in retail trade volume in April, registering a 1.7% increase over the previous month and an 8.7% increase over the previous year, according to statistics published today by Eurostat.

The metric shows the monthly activity in each country’s retail sector, in both value and volume and is a short-term indicator of domestic demand for goods.

In the euro area in, when compared with March 2019, the volume of retail trade decreased by 0.4% for food, drinks and tobacco, as well as non-food products. Automotive fuel trade increased by 0.1%. A similar trend was observed among European Union member states.

Compared with April of the previous year, increases were registered across all categories both within the euro area and the EU’s 28 member states.

So far this year, Malta has registered a retail trade volume increase of on average 5.8% when compared to the same period last year.

