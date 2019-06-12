Large grass fire breaks out in Marsalforn

A large grass fire that broke out in Marsalforn caused the explosion of a gas cylinder inside a small room in a field on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in a field just behind the built up area on the Qbajjar side of the seaside locality, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

People in the area told MaltaToday a large noise, similar to an explosion, was heard. No one was injured.

Firefighters were on site to put out the flames.