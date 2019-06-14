Graffitti to protest ‘developers’ dictatorship’ in front of MDA offices next week

Moviment Graffitti is calling on residents to voice their concern at the current state of the construction sector and the way in which they are being treated by the “developers’ lobby and their dictatorship” at a protest this Tuesday.

Yesterday, the common wall of a house neighbouring a construction site collapsed as a result of the ongoing works. The incident was the third in just two months, and forced the government to order the suspension of all excavation and demolition works until new regulations are put in place.

In a statement today, the NGO called on residents and resident associations from various localities in Malta to meet at St Luke’s Hospital at 6pm, before making their way to the offices of the Malta Developers Association.

“Graffitti encourages all those who are angry, fed up and worried about this situation to join this protest. Graffitti has repeatedly warned about the sad state of affairs. Developers do as they please all over Malta, to the detriment of residents who have to face, day to day, noise, dust, road closures, traffic, illegal dumping of waste, physical hazards, and the arrogance of the developers who clearly have no interest in anything but making millions,” the NGO said.

It added that all this was happening “with the tacit blessing of the PA” and other authorities, which the NGO said rarely took any action against these developers.

“Even after the first accidents – including numerous deaths in various construction sites – nobody stepped up to take responsibility,” Graffitti said, adding that “to boot, the MDA arrogantly stated that these are accidents that happen”.

Graffitti said that it was only after people started losing their homes, together with some bad PD and media pressure, did government start to address the “uncontrollable problem”.

In light of the current situation, Graffitti said it was making a list of urgent demands in order to “safeguard the safety of residents around Malta, who are now scared of staying in their own homes”.

The NGO's demands are: