Delia gets blunt feedback from Gozo PN members, but also finds support

Nationalist Party members who met with leader Adrian Delia in Gozo have expressed their disappointment over the party media’s coverage of issues related to Gozo.

The meeting was held at the party’s sub-headquarters in Sannat, where around 60 people were present for the meeting.

Members asked Delia why the party’s media outlets were in such a disastrous state, referring to recent Broadcasting Authority ratings, when his chief of media Pierre Portelli was paid a high salary to run the operation.

Those present also raised their concerns over how issues related to Gozo were not given sufficient exposure on the party media.

“The members were angry at how matters related to Gozo have to first surface on independent media before being given prominent attention on Nationalist media,” a source told MaltaToday.

Members present also expressed their disappointment with Delia at how the co-option of Gozo councillor Kevin Cutajar was handled by the party administration in the last few weeks.

Despite the concerns raised, at the end of the meeting, a significant amount of the members present came into agreement that all MPs should back party leader Adrian Delia.

Others also urged for a decision to be taken over the PN leader’s future, as they stated that the uncertainty is not healthy for the party.

Asked to comment, PN deputy leader David Agius refused to divulge details on the meeting. “The discussion was conducted behind closed doors, and I will not discuss details outside the meeting,” Agius said.

Prior to the meeting, messages to party members in Gozo were sent from the PN headquarters in Pietà asking them to attend the meeting.