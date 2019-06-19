Two new lanes open on wider Msida Valley Road bridge

Cars travelling south over the Msida Valley Road bridge can now use two new lanes after the first half of the project was completed.

The bridge is being reconstructed to cater for three lanes in either direction and the whole project is expected to be completed by October.

Built in the 1970s, the bridge is being widened and when complete, it will be one of the widest in Malta with a deck extending to 23.5m.

Infrastructure Malta said it will shift the two northbound lanes to the new bridge as well in the coming weeks so that it can rebuild the rest of the old structure.

The €7 million project includes the reconstruction and widening of the road just outside the Tal-Qroqq Tunnels in Msida in the direction of Santa Venera.

A number of slip roads along this stretch are also being redesigned.

The new bridge deck is supported by six 20m concrete beams weighing 24 tonnes each.