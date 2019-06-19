menu

Two new lanes open on wider Msida Valley Road bridge

The first half of the re-constructed Valley Road bridge in Msida is now open for traffic

maltatoday
19 June 2019, 11:54am
by MaltaToday Staff
Msida Valley Road bridge is being widened to cater for three lanes in either direction (Photo: Infrastructure Malta)
Msida Valley Road bridge is being widened to cater for three lanes in either direction (Photo: Infrastructure Malta)

Cars travelling south over the Msida Valley Road bridge can now use two new lanes after the first half of the project was completed.

The bridge is being reconstructed to cater for three lanes in either direction and the whole project is expected to be completed by October.

The two new southbound lanes are open for traffic
The two new southbound lanes are open for traffic

Built in the 1970s, the bridge is being widened and when complete, it will be one of the widest in Malta with a deck extending to 23.5m.

Infrastructure Malta said it will shift the two northbound lanes to the new bridge as well in the coming weeks so that it can rebuild the rest of the old structure.

The €7 million project includes the reconstruction and widening of the road just outside the Tal-Qroqq Tunnels in Msida in the direction of Santa Venera.

A number of slip roads along this stretch are also being redesigned.

The new bridge deck is supported by six 20m concrete beams weighing 24 tonnes each.

More in National
[WATCH] New online system for foreigners' work permit applications being tested
National

[WATCH] New online system for foreigners' work permit applications being tested
Massimo Costa
Planning Ombudsman wants centralised construction enforcement
National

Planning Ombudsman wants centralised construction enforcement
Kurt Sansone
Franco Debono no longer Commissioner for Laws, retired judge appointed to post
National

Franco Debono no longer Commissioner for Laws, retired judge appointed to post
Matthew Vella
Two new lanes open on wider Msida Valley Road bridge
National

Two new lanes open on wider Msida Valley Road bridge
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.