Check your domestic gas regulators

People who are using regulators intended for butane only should refrain from doing so with immediate effect, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority has warned.

In a statement on Monday, MCCAA said gas regulators intended for butane only use have been placed on the market, and are regularly being given out with the purchase of gas heaters, and possibly even BBQs, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority has warned.

"The Authority would like to remind the general public that the domestic gas supply in Malta is LPG; a mixture of Butane and Propane, and ‘only’ regulators intended for LPG are to be used for domestic applications in Malta," the statement read.

MCCAA said that butane regulators should be returned to the point of sales when supplied for domestic use and when not intentionally bought for butane. The authority said the type of regulator can be found on the nameplate located on the top of the regulator.

For further assistance, the public should contact the MCCAA on [email protected]