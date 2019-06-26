menu

[WATCH] Balluta beach open to the public once again

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said government was planning on replenishing three to four bays every year

yannick_pace
26 June 2019, 2:12pm
by Yannick Pace
This is the second summer that the beach has been replenished
The replenishment of sand at Balluta Bay has been completed and the beach opened to the public once again.

Addressing a press conference at the beach, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said that through the Malta Tourism Authority’s work this year, the country now had an additional four beaches to enjoy – three in the south and one in Sliema.

The other bays that have been replenished this summer are St George’s Bay in Birżebbuġa, Fajtata Bay in Marsaskala and Għar l-Aħmar bay in Marsaxlokk.

He said that both tourists and locals could now enjoy all four beaches, noting that these projects were considered to be very important by the government because tourists who come to Malta tend to seek sandy beaches, of which Malta has a limited number.  

He said the MTA would continue working and planned to replenish three to four bays every year, while also strengthening the MTA and the Foundation for Tourism Zones ability to manage these bays, all of which, he said would have a lifeguard stations, as well as changing rooms and showering facilities.

“I think they will be a value added for the Maltese and Gozitan people,” Mizzi said.

Mizzi expressed said he was happy the Marriot Hotel, situated just across the road from the bay, would be funding the beach’s replenishment for the next five years.

