[WATCH] Toly opens larger Bulebel complex, urges re-building of old factories

Toly CEO Andy Gatesy on the new factory at Bulebel

Factories could quadruple their floors and create more space without taking away agricultural land if they are re-built, according to the CEO of cosmetics company Toly.

Andy Gatesy said some of the factories in Bulebel industrial estate should take the cue from Toly’s decision to build a new, larger complex that was inaugurated this morning.

He was speaking at the unveiling ceremony of Toly’s 20,000sq.m manufacturing plant in Bulebel. The much larger complex cost €20 million and will be fully operational by the end of the year.

“If we re-build some of the other factories around the industrial estate we could see factories quadruple their floors, in-turn generating more space without taking away more agricultural land,” he said.

Toly Products is the oldest factory at the Bulebel industrial estate and has been operating in Malta for the last 50 years. It caters for the packaging requirements of the cosmetics industry.

Gatesy told guests the company must continue to re-invent its strategies while striving to be unique if it aims to remain competitive in today’s markets.

“I’ve seen the market change more in the last three years than it has changed in the previous 30,” he said.

The secret to the company’s booming success lies in its innovation centre, Gatesy said.

The innovation centre caters for the company’s full range of standard packaging across all categories.

“We will continue to strive towards cementing our position as stakeholders in the success of this country,” Gatesy concluded.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat present for the inauguration, hailed Toly’s success in growing and expanding its services.

“Our political and economic stability makes Malta fertile ground for companies like Toly to continue succeeding,” Muscat said.

The Prime Minister also hailed the Maltese workforce, whose determination and will to work provides companies like Toly the basis for its success.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia and Economy Minister Chris Cardona were also present during the inauguration.