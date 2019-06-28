menu

[WATCH] Toly opens larger Bulebel complex, urges re-building of old factories

The oldest factory at the Bulebel industrial estate has urged other companies to follow its steps and re-build their factories to create more space without sprawling onto agricultural land

karl_azzopardi
28 June 2019, 12:51pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Toly Products CEO Andy Gatesy
Toly Products CEO Andy Gatesy
Toly CEO Andy Gatesy on the new factory at Bulebel

Factories could quadruple their floors and create more space without taking away agricultural land if they are re-built, according to the CEO of cosmetics company Toly.

Andy Gatesy said some of the factories in Bulebel industrial estate should take the cue from Toly’s decision to build a new, larger complex that was inaugurated this morning.

He was speaking at the unveiling ceremony of Toly’s 20,000sq.m manufacturing plant in Bulebel. The much larger complex cost €20 million and will be fully operational by the end of the year.

“If we re-build some of the other factories around the industrial estate we could see factories quadruple their floors, in-turn generating more space without taking away more agricultural land,” he said.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Economy Minister Chris Cardona were given a tour of the new €20 million facility
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Economy Minister Chris Cardona were given a tour of the new €20 million facility

Toly Products is the oldest factory at the Bulebel industrial estate and has been operating in Malta for the last 50 years. It caters for the packaging requirements of the cosmetics industry.

Gatesy told guests the company must continue to re-invent its strategies while striving to be unique if it aims to remain competitive in today’s markets. 

“I’ve seen the market change more in the last three years than it has changed in the previous 30,” he said. 

The secret to the company’s booming success lies in its innovation centre, Gatesy said. 

The innovation centre caters for the company’s full range of standard packaging across all categories.

“We will continue to strive towards cementing our position as stakeholders in the success of this country,” Gatesy concluded. 

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat present for the inauguration, hailed Toly’s success in growing and expanding its services. 

“Our political and economic stability makes Malta fertile ground for companies like Toly to continue succeeding,” Muscat said. 

The Prime Minister also hailed the Maltese workforce, whose determination and will to work provides companies like Toly the basis for its success. 

Opposition leader Adrian Delia and Economy Minister Chris Cardona were also present during the inauguration.

Karl Azzopardi joined MaltaToday in 2018
More in National
[WATCH] Work has resumed in over 300 construction sites since new regulations came into force
National

[WATCH] Work has resumed in over 300 construction sites since new regulations came into force
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Toly opens larger Bulebel complex, urges re-building of old factories
National

[WATCH] Toly opens larger Bulebel complex, urges re-building of old factories
Karl Azzopardi
Gozitan raw food bistro ‘forced’ to sell alcohol
National

Gozitan raw food bistro ‘forced’ to sell alcohol
Matthew Agius
Updated | Teachers’ union on exams: ‘Phasing out benchmark inconsistent with educators’ beliefs’
National

Updated | Teachers’ union on exams: ‘Phasing out benchmark inconsistent with educators’ beliefs’
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.