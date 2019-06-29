[WATCH] Archbishop concerned youngsters being introduced to drugs during village feasts

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has expressed his concern about young people being introduced to trying drugs for the first time during Malta's traditional feasts.

Scicluna said those who supplied drugs to youngsters would have to face God's judgment, as he expressed his empathy with parents who worry what their children might encounter when attending the feast of their town or village, especially considering that several of them return home inebriated.

The Archbishop was speaking in a recorded video message at the start of the summer feast season, and on the occasion of a special fundraising event in aid of the Pope's Charity, which will be held on Sunday

“I get worried when I hear that young people are trying drugs for the first time while celebrating the village feast of their patron saint,” Scicluna said, “[...] Imagine the disbelief you feel if you’re a mother or father."

The Archbishop also took the opportunity to drive home the message that both internal and external celebrations have a religious narrative.

Scicluna underlined that Catholic values should be reflected in the way village feasts are celebrated, especially when it comes to the way the various band clubs related with each other, since this made the difference between a celebration of a Christian feast and that of a pagan one.

“Let us not forget that the catholic narrative must be preserved in the way we talk about each other, especially in relation to band club or village rivalries,” he said.

“It is good to celebrate and have fun, but there is a respectable way of doing so,” the Archbishop emphasised.

Scicluna went on to appeal for people to show solidarity in tomorrow's fundraiser, which is held in various Catholic countries around the world.