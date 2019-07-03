Joseph Muscat: 'I will continue my job as Prime Minister with more vigour'

Joseph Muscat has made it clear that he intends going nowhere fast, telling journalists that he will continue his job as prime minister after yesterday's decision on the top EU jobs.

In Czechia for an official visit, Muscat was on Wednesday asked by journalists what is next for him. His answer was blunt: "I will continue my job as Prime Minister with more vigour."

Muscat had been shortlisted in one of two final lists before agreement was reached on the appointment of German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission president and Belgian PM Charles Michel as head of the council.

Had Muscat got the appointment he would have had to step down as prime minister by October. With no deadline on his head, close aides have told MaltaToday that Muscat may stay on until the next general election.

Speculation about Muscat's future is based on the Prime Minister's own commitment before the last general election that he will not contest another election.

In Czechia, Muscat is meeting Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to discuss the outcome of May's European elections and bilateral relations.

Babiš was one of four eastern European leaders to vehemently oppose socialist Frans Timmermans for the post of European Commission president, forcing Germany and France to change their initial plans.

