Man seriously injured in coast road traffic accident

A 30-year-old man from Bangladesh has been seriously injured in a traffic accident on the coast road on Friday.

The accident took place at 5.15am, near the Għallis Tower.

Police said a 22-year-old from Swieqi was driving a Golf when for reasons unknown he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into barriers. Two passengers were also in the vehicle, both from Bangladesh.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry is underway and a police investigation is ongoing.