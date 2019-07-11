Over hundred state schools to get super-fast fibre internet

State schools will be getting fast internet connectivity through a project which Evarist Bartolo said will ensure youngsters are prepared for tomorrow’s world.

The fibre-based network, launched today for over a hundred state schools and educational institutions, will be operated by Melita.

The Education Minister, highlighting during the launch on Thursday that schools “cannot operate like 19th century institutions”, said fast internet had benefits which went beyond the economics and business.

“It has become crucial for every area, including education”, Bartolo said, “[…] Moving ahead with connectivity and technology ensures we prepare our young people for the world of tomorrow, which is actually already here.”

He remarked that, as a small island nation, traditional means of connectivity, such as sea and air, had always been crucial for Malta. “Our level of development has been relative to our connectivity.”

“While this was traditionally measured in terms of sea, air, and so on, the spread of digitisation has given connectivity a new sphere, which is what we are applying today to our schools,” he added.

Melita CEO Harald Roesch said the fibre network would allow education to engage with students to a higher degree.

“It will allow teaching to become more engaging, and it is an investment in the future of the country,” Roesch said.