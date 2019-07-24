Updated | Helena Dalli nominated as Malta's next European Commissioner

Updated at 4.35pm with Helena Dalli's first comments

Helena Dalli has been nominated as Malta's next European Commissioner after talks between the Prime Minister and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

I have decided to nominate @helenadalli as @EU_Commission member after discussing profiles of 2 highly qualified individuals with President elect @vonderleyen, within context of competence and gender balance. Helena will be the first female Commissioner nominee from #Malta 1/3 — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) July 24, 2019

Helena Dalli is immediately resigning her ministerial post to focus on EP hearing. @ZammitLewisEdw, who already held cabinet posts and is outgoing Chair of Parliamentary Foreign and European Affairs Committee, will take over as new Minister for European Affairs and Equality 2/3 — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) July 24, 2019

I would like to thank @KarmenuVella for his sterling work as Commissioner for #Environment, where he led a global campaign against #plastic marine pollution, amongst others. I look forward to his renewed involvement with government-related activities once his term expires -JM 3/3 — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) July 24, 2019

The announcement was made by Joseph Muscat on Twitter. The Prime Minister also announced that Edward Zammit Lewis will be appointed European affairs and equality minister instead of her.

Dalli will be Malta's first female European Commissioner, replacing incumbent Karmenu Vella.

Muscat said she will resign immediately to focus on the upcoming grilling process. All nominated commissioners will be scrutinised by the European Parliament in grillings expected to take place in September.

If approved, Dalli will take up her European post in October.

In her first reaction, Dalli told MaltaToday that she was proud of the trust placed in her by the Prime Minister. "I have always done what was asked of me and if the Prime Minister feels that I should serve in Europe, I am ready to do so. I will continue serving to the best of my ability."

Dalli confirmed that she has resigned and Zammit Lewis will be sworn in as minister tomorrow. "It was important that the work at the ministry continues, which is why I resigned immediately to ensure a smooth handover," Dalli said.