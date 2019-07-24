menu

Updated | Helena Dalli nominated as Malta's next European Commissioner

Edward Zammit Lewis will replace Helena Dalli in Cabinet

kurt_sansone
24 July 2019, 4:23pm
by Kurt Sansone
Helena Dalli will take Karmenu Vella's post as Malta's next European Commissioner
Updated at 4.35pm with Helena Dalli's first comments

Helena Dalli has been nominated as Malta's next European Commissioner after talks between the Prime Minister and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The announcement was made by Joseph Muscat on Twitter. The Prime Minister also announced that Edward Zammit Lewis will be appointed European affairs and equality minister instead of her.

Dalli will be Malta's first female European Commissioner, replacing incumbent Karmenu Vella.

Muscat said she will resign immediately to focus on the upcoming grilling process. All nominated commissioners will be scrutinised by the European Parliament in grillings expected to take place in September.

If approved, Dalli will take up her European post in October.

In her first reaction, Dalli told MaltaToday that she was proud of the trust placed in her by the Prime Minister. "I have always done what was asked of me and if the Prime Minister feels that I should serve in Europe, I am ready to do so. I will continue serving to the best of my ability."

Dalli confirmed that she has resigned and Zammit Lewis will be sworn in as minister tomorrow. "It was important that the work at the ministry continues, which is why I resigned immediately to ensure a smooth handover," Dalli said.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
