Armed Forces rescue 67 migrants

A group of 67 migrants were rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta on Friday, the second such operation in as many days.

An army spokesperson confirmed that the migrants had arrived in Malta this afternoon and were disembarked at Haywharf.

They were rescued from within Malta’s search and rescue region.

The rescue follows that of 76 other migrants that were rescued by the AFM yesterday.

The United Nations Refugee Agency said that up to 150 were feared drowned, with an additional 150 being returned to Libya, in an incident that happened just off the Libyan coast on Thursday. This makes it the worst loss of human life in the Mediterranean so far this year.