Police arrest 46 in Tomorrowland festival drug spot checks

No less than 46 individuals were arrested by the police on Saturday for drugs possession at “an entertainment activity in Marsa”.

The international event was held at the Marsa Sports Groups for the third time in as many years yesterday.

“Work by the Police Drugs Squad last night led to the arrest of 46 persons of various nationalities, including Maltese, Europeans, Africans, Indians, and Americans, whose age varies between 16 and 43 years,” the police said in a statement on Sunday.

The police said that the individuals had been arrested “in connection with drug finds that were the result of spot checks during an entertainment activity in Marsa”.

Cannabis resin and bud, ecstasy, cocaine and “synthetic drugs” were among those discovered by the police.

They said that the arrested individuals were “investigated” and that while some had a fine, others would be charged in court in the coming days “over drug possession”.

Investigations were still ongoing, the police said.