[WATCH] Burst pipe coats road and house facade in cement
The accident happened in Sliema on Tuesday
The facade of a house in Sliema was slathered in cement on Tuesday morning, after an unfortunate turn of events saw a cement pump pipe bursting.
Images clearly show, the front of the house, which included a traditional wooden Maltese balcony as well as a portion of the street covered in cement.
Workers on site, were seen cleaning the cement off the street and from the facade.
