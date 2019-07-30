menu

[WATCH] Burst pipe coats road and house facade in cement

The accident happened in Sliema on Tuesday

maltatoday
30 July 2019, 1:17pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Unexpected cement splash
Unexpected cement splash
Burst pipe results in road and facade of house coated in cement

The facade of a house in Sliema was slathered in cement on Tuesday morning, after an unfortunate turn of events saw a cement pump pipe bursting. 

Images clearly show, the front of the house, which included a traditional wooden Maltese balcony as well as a portion of the street covered in cement.

The wooden balcony was not spared
The wooden balcony was not spared
Cement also coated the street
Cement also coated the street

Workers on site, were seen cleaning the cement off the street and from the facade.

