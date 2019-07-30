[WATCH] Burst pipe coats road and house facade in cement

Burst pipe results in road and facade of house coated in cement

The facade of a house in Sliema was slathered in cement on Tuesday morning, after an unfortunate turn of events saw a cement pump pipe bursting.

Images clearly show, the front of the house, which included a traditional wooden Maltese balcony as well as a portion of the street covered in cement.

Workers on site, were seen cleaning the cement off the street and from the facade.