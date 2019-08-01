Caruana Galizia murder suspect hospitalised following prison fight

One of the men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia was admitted to hospital for treatment this morning after sustaining injuries in a prison fight.

Degiorgio, known as ic-Ciniz, was hit in the head with a coffee flask during a fight at the Corradino Correctional Facility, sources told MaltaToday He sustained head injuries from the blow and was also scalded by the hot water.

Degiorgio was taken to hospital under heavy security for treatment at the emergency department at Mater Dei Hospital.

Degiorgio, along with his bother Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat where formally charged with Caruana Galizia’s murder last month and will now stand trial.