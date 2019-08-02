UĦM calls for ‘immediate’ compensation for fuel price rises

The Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin has called for “immediate” compensation to workers and pensioners after the state-owned Enemed increased fuel prices this week.

Petrol and diesel prices were up by 5c per litre on Thursday, a move that came a week after Benna fresh milk products also increased in price.

The UĦM said government should compensate workers and pensioners for the price increases in these essential items through a mechanism agreed with the social partners. Compensation through the COLA mechanism in the budget, the UĦM said, would mean that the latest price increases will only be reflected in worker compensation for 2021, which is why it was calling for an immediate measure.

The union is the second major union, after the GWU, to ask for compensation.

The UĦM also asked for an explanation at how Enemed, which enjoys market dominance, arrived at the consumer price for its products.

The union said the median wage in Malta was 33% less that the European average but local prices were “definitely not” 33% below the average.