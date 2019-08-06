Buqana Road reopened as reconstruction project nears completion

Infrastructure Malta has reopened the southbound lane of Buqana Road as the €3.6 million project to reconstruct this road enters its final stages.

Buqana road runs from Mosta and Mġarr to Mtarfa, and the project included the widening of this thoroughfare to add a second northbound lane and a new cycle track in the same direction.

The roundabouts at the two ends of this road were redesigned to include bypass lanes and roundabout cycle lanes.

The agency is also rebuilding this road’s old bridge over Chadwick Lakes.

Infrastructure Malta said the upgrade will improve road safety and reduce travel times by 36% in the area.

The project contractors completed most of the reconstruction works whilst keeping the road open in both directions.

In June, the southbound lane had to be diverted to a nearby secondary road through Ta’ Qali so that the existing bridge could start being dismantled and replaced with a new, wider structure.

With most of the bridge structure now in place, on Monday Infrastructure Malta reopened the road’s southbound lane, from the Tas-Sriedek roundabout, between Mosta and Mġarr, towards Mtarfa and Rabat.

The old bridge structure included a central pier built in the middle of the Chadwick Lakes valley watercourse, which has been removed to improve the valley’s water flow.

As part of the project, the agency is also removing several layers of debris and waste which had gathered in this part of the valley through the years.

The Buqana Road project is co-financed by the EU, through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).