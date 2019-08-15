The Santa Marija water consumption phenomenon

Malta and Gozo’s water consumption peaks every year on the 15 August. The correlation was confirmed by the Water Services Corporation (WSC), however it is not altogether explicable.

Data provided to MaltaToday by the corporation shows that between 14 August and 16 August 2018, the water consumption on the Maltese islands reached its highest point of the year.

The water consumption during these three days was double the amount of the previous and following days and the summer average according to the WSC.

“Santa Marija is the yearly consumption peak,” a WSC spokesperson said, validating the phenomenon and confirming that it is a yearly occurrence.

The reasons cited for this spike are the demands of the holiday season, the influx of tourists, the increase in leisure activity, and the high temperature period, although this is in a sense true of most days during a Maltese summer.

READ ALSO: MIA expecting 185,000 passengers in record-breaking week

While it’s not quite comprehensible and self-evident, the Santa Marija feast is the peak of Malta’s water consumption.

On 14 August 2018, water consumption jumped from around 45 million gallons to 70 million gallons on 15 August and peaking over 80 million on 16 August. Water consumption went back to normal on 17 August at just over 40 million gallons.

Santa Marija is arguably the most popular Maltese feast and an important date in the Roman Catholic calendar, marking the ascent of the Virgin Mary to heaven. It has a double significance in Malta though, because the day marks the arrival of the life-saving Operation Pedestal convoy in 1942 that brought supplies to an island ravaged by Nazi bombs.

Celebrations take place all over the island in Birkirkara, Ghaxaq, Gudja, Attard, Mosta, Mqabba, Qrendi and Victoria in Gozo. It is also customary for the Maltese to visit Gozo and spend a few days on the sister island.

Shutdowns and the peak holiday season ensure that most locals are at leisure and under the searing August sun.

It also means that Malta for many reasons that might or might not be related to the celebrations around the island is consuming the most water in a single year.