25 partygoers arrested in Rabat drug raid

Police drug raids on an entertainment establishment in Rabat on Wednesday night have led to the arrest of 25 persons.

The partygoers, whose ages range from 17 to 42, were found to be in possession of drugs including cocaine, cannabis grass, ecstasy pills and ketamine.

Those arrested include a 37-year-old Serbian from St Paul’s Bay, a 21-year-old Russian from Guardamangia, and two Maltese nationals, a 28-year-old Qormi resident and a 17-year-old girl from Tarxien. The four were arrested in connection with the discovery of around 50 ecstasy pills in circumstances which indicated the drugs were ready to be sold.

Police investigations are ongoing.