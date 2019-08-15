menu

25 partygoers arrested in Rabat drug raid

The ages of those arrested range from 17 to 42

massimo_costa
15 August 2019, 5:07pm
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)
(File photo)

Police drug raids on an entertainment establishment in Rabat on Wednesday night have led to the arrest of 25 persons.

The partygoers, whose ages range from 17 to 42, were found to be in possession of drugs including cocaine, cannabis grass, ecstasy pills and ketamine.

Those arrested include a 37-year-old Serbian from St Paul’s Bay, a 21-year-old Russian from Guardamangia, and two Maltese nationals, a 28-year-old Qormi resident and a 17-year-old girl from Tarxien. The four were arrested in connection with the discovery of around 50 ecstasy pills in circumstances which indicated the drugs were ready to be sold.

Police investigations are ongoing.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
25 partygoers arrested in Rabat drug raid
National

25 partygoers arrested in Rabat drug raid
Massimo Costa
Six EU countries offer to take in Open Arms migrants
National

Six EU countries offer to take in Open Arms migrants
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Video shows graffiti defacing wall of Maltese consulate in Barcelona
National

[WATCH] Video shows graffiti defacing wall of Maltese consulate in Barcelona
Massimo Costa
HSBC fined €5,000 for illegal monitoring of trade unionist’s bank accounts
National

HSBC fined €5,000 for illegal monitoring of trade unionist’s bank accounts
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.