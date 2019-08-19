menu

[WATCH] Migrants rescued by NGO ship leave for France

An ad hoc agreement was reached between Malta, the European Commission and other EU member states

19 August 2019, 6:11pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The migrants were brought to Malta in separate operations in July and August
Rescued migrants are off to start a new life in France

A group of migrants who were brought to shore by the Armed Forces of Malta on 7 July and 4 August have departed for France.

The migrants had been saved at sea off Libya by NGO rescue ship, Alan Kurdi. The ship is operated by Sea-Eye.

They had been transferred to a Maltese army patrol boat after an ad hoc agreement was reached between Malta, several EU member states and the European Commission for relocation of the rescued migrants.

The government said on Monday the migrants left Malta for France, where they will start a new life. They were assisted by the Maltese authorities, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and officials from the Embassy of France in Malta.

A video of the migrants boarding the plane to France was also disseminated by the government.

