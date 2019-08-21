menu

Dead trees along Saqqajja Hill to be replaced

The remains of dead trees along the iconic hill to Rabat will be removed and replaced by 61 Aleppo Pines

kurt_sansone
21 August 2019, 12:08pm
by Kurt Sansone
Tree stumps started being removed from Saqqajja Hill to be replaced with new Aleppo Pines
Tree stumps started being removed from Saqqajja Hill to be replaced with new Aleppo Pines

The stumps of dead trees along Saqqajja Hill will be removed by Infrastructure Malta and replaced by Aleppo Pines, the Transport Minister has announced.

Ian Borg said in a Facebook post that 61 new trees will be planted alongside existing trees on the iconic hill leading to Rabat.

61 new trees will replace the dead trees
61 new trees will replace the dead trees

The move can be interpreted as Infrastructure Malta’s way of addressing some of the anger levelled towards it over the Central Link project that will result in the uprooting of trees in Attard.

The Central Link project connects the roundabout at the foot of Saqqajja Hill with the Mrieħel bypass, providing smoother traffic flow in Attard. However, the project will entail the loss of agricultural land and several trees, although the plans include the planting of hundreds of new trees along the route.

Saqqajja Hill was never part of the project, a fact pointed out by Borg as he took a dig at the Nationalist Party that came out against the Central Link project.

“The PN tried to deceive and stoke fear by peddling a lie that we are going to remove the trees along Saqqajja Hill. We never had this in mind. For many years, every time a tree died or was removed in this road, nobody bothered to replace it,” Borg said.

The roads agency will now be replacing these dead trees with Aleppo Pines that adapt well to Malta’s climate and soil conditions.

READ ALSO: Environment over the economy: Hundreds protest Central Link Project

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Planning Authority extends scheme for owners to regularise property
National

Planning Authority extends scheme for owners to regularise property
David Hudson
Low-cost travel is preferred option for Maltese
National

Low-cost travel is preferred option for Maltese
MaltaToday Staff
MCAST project seeks to generate solar energy from sea structures
National

MCAST project seeks to generate solar energy from sea structures
David Hudson
[WATCH] Sickening footage shows bloodied flamingo recovered from Marsaxlokk
National

[WATCH] Sickening footage shows bloodied flamingo recovered from Marsaxlokk
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.