menu

All work-related fatalities in 2018 were in the construction industry

Statistics published by the NSO revealed that between 2014 and 2018, half of all work-related deaths occurred on construction sites 

karl_azzopardi
29 August 2019, 1:29pm
by Karl Azzopardi
All workplace fatalities registered in 2018 occurred on construction sites
All workplace fatalities registered in 2018 occurred on construction sites

All four work related fatalities in 2018 took place on construction sites, according statistics published on Thursday. 

According to the data, published by the National Statistics Office (NSO), four people were killed at work during 2018. 

All the victims were male, with three of the four fatalities occurring in the Northern Harbour region. The remaining fatality occurred in the Southern Harbour region. 

Two of those who lost their lives were non-EU nationals, one was an EU national and the remaining fatality was Maltese. 

Three from the four that were fatally killed, were self-employed. 

The published data covers the period between 2014 and 2018. 

2016 saw the highest number of work-related fatalities, with seven people killed as a result of workplace accidents. 

Four were killed in the construction industry, two in manufacturing and one in wholesale, retail trade and food service industries. 

Only one person was killed in 2017 however no information was provided by the NSO due to "confidentiality issues".

More than half of work-related deaths between 2014 and 2018 occurred in the construction industry.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
ALPA must also be accountable for its actions – Air Malta
National

ALPA must also be accountable for its actions – Air Malta
Laura Calleja
Government ignoring union’s request for discussion on fuel price hike, PN says
National

Government ignoring union’s request for discussion on fuel price hike, PN says
Yannick Pace
Man remanded in custody after being accused of raping girl he took out on a date
National

Man remanded in custody after being accused of raping girl he took out on a date
Matthew Agius
UHM mulls industrial action over Steward Health Care workers’ study leave
National

UHM mulls industrial action over Steward Health Care workers’ study leave
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.