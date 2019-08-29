All work-related fatalities in 2018 were in the construction industry

All four work related fatalities in 2018 took place on construction sites, according statistics published on Thursday.

According to the data, published by the National Statistics Office (NSO), four people were killed at work during 2018.

All the victims were male, with three of the four fatalities occurring in the Northern Harbour region. The remaining fatality occurred in the Southern Harbour region.

Two of those who lost their lives were non-EU nationals, one was an EU national and the remaining fatality was Maltese.

Three from the four that were fatally killed, were self-employed.

The published data covers the period between 2014 and 2018.

2016 saw the highest number of work-related fatalities, with seven people killed as a result of workplace accidents.

Four were killed in the construction industry, two in manufacturing and one in wholesale, retail trade and food service industries.

Only one person was killed in 2017 however no information was provided by the NSO due to "confidentiality issues".

More than half of work-related deaths between 2014 and 2018 occurred in the construction industry.