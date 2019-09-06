[WATCH] Ian Borg blames unbridled construction on PN’s building zones extension

Ian Borg blames unbridled construction on PN’s building zones extension

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg seems relieved that he will not be the only politician in the sights of environmental activists when they take to the streets of Valletta tomorrow.

Borg, bête noire for environmentalists after captaining expansive roadworks and the Planning Authority, insisted on Friday that he understood why protestors did not want PN MPs to join their protest.

Graffitti, the group organising the protest against unbridled construction, has called on all politicians to stay away from the protest but Borg was referring to a spat earlier this week, in which activists addressed PN MPs who had asked to attend. Some within the PN were miffed at having been told to stay away.

By bringing up the issue of PN MPs in quick succession after referencing what he described as government's pro-environment agenda, Borg was trying to share the blame with his predecessors. Unwittingly, his comments also served to prop up Graffitti's message that the two major parties could not be trusted with protecting the environment.

"When we talk about unbridled construction, [this] is the result of the fact that in 2006, when the PN was in government, it added wide stretches of land to development zones, so I understand why environmentalists don't want to by joined by people from the PN," Borg told MaltaToday when asked to send a message to people who will be protesting in Valletta tomorrow.

He was speaking after inaugurating the road linking Luqa with Santa Luċija, which was widened and now also includes a shared pedestrian/cycle lane.

"The protest concentrates on construction and what we have today is the result of a lack of planning in 2006. It's important to remember that the Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat did not extend the boundary of development zones, not even by a metre," Borg insisted.

The reference was to the 2006 rationalisation exercise when then environment minister George Pullicino extended development boundaries and changed height limitation policies in several localities.

Borg insisted the government was achieving balance between investing €100 million in road infrastructure per year and prioritising the environment.

"I think that the government has already shown in various ways that the environment is sensitive and a priority. We do, however, need to communicate our work better... we are investing a lot in infrastructure but we are creating balance because by the end of the year we would have planted 6,800 trees to compensate for the 800 trees that we had no choice but to uproot," Borg said.

He added that he would be the minister to make sure that no more petrol stations would be relocated and moved to ODZ land.

And in a moment of self-reflection, Borg criticised the controversial 2014 rural policy adopted by his own government.

"We admit, it could have been designed better," he said, adding that work was underway to reform the rural policy guidelines.

In 2016, MaltaToday revealed how the Environment and Resources Authority had been ignored by the PA in 69% of approved ODZ applications and a ministerial board was appointed by government to investigate the 2014 policy.

"There is a revision going on where NGOs are part of a committee designed to investigate the policy. I am of the understanding that this commitee is working to see what worked and what didn't with this policy," Borg said.

On Saturday's protest, Borg said the government would be listening to what protestors had to say and understand where it could improve.