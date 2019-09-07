menu

70-year-old man seriously injured after being hit by car

 The accident happened in Triq il-Barrieri, Żurrieq 

karl_azzopardi
7 September 2019, 10:14am
by Karl Azzopardi
The accident happened in Triq il-Barrieri, Zurrieq
The accident happened in Triq il-Barrieri, Zurrieq

A 70-year-old man who resides in Żurrieq sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car on Saturday. 

The accident happened at around midnight, in Triq il-Barrieri, Żurrieq, the police said in a statement.

The car, a Peugeot 3008, was driven by a 42-year-old woman who also resides in Żurrieq. 

An ambulance was called on-site, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries. 

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[WATCH] Protest underway in Valletta calling for planning reform
National

[WATCH] Protest underway in Valletta calling for planning reform
David Hudson
70-year-old man seriously injured after being hit by car
National

70-year-old man seriously injured after being hit by car
Karl Azzopardi
Compulsory foreign language widely opposed, MATSEC consultation shows
National

Compulsory foreign language widely opposed, MATSEC consultation shows
Massimo Costa
New hotel investors should pull out while they still have a chance, MHRA president warns
National

New hotel investors should pull out while they still have a chance, MHRA president warns
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.