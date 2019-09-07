70-year-old man seriously injured after being hit by car

A 70-year-old man who resides in Żurrieq sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car on Saturday.

The accident happened at around midnight, in Triq il-Barrieri, Żurrieq, the police said in a statement.

The car, a Peugeot 3008, was driven by a 42-year-old woman who also resides in Żurrieq.

An ambulance was called on-site, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.