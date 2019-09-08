War on the high seas: Tunisian plundering Maltese and Gozitan lampuki catches

Maltese lampuki fishers are seeing their catches plundered by Tunisian counterparts in what is a veritable war on the high seas, MaltaToday has learnt.

The situation is tense with Maltese fishers reporting being threatened by the Tunisians wielding machetes and Molotov cocktails.

Fishers have also documented the presence of a large, green Tunisian vessel, nicknamed Bin Laden, which threatens to ram Maltese boats.

Earning its nickname from a drawing of the notorious bearded terrorist on the side of its cabin, this 65-foot vessel is called on by the Tunisians when they need added muscle to keep the Maltese at bay.

Fisherman Anthony Zammit said Tunisians departing from the port city of Sfax, were fishing off the floats laid out by Maltese fishers.

While fishing off the floats of others is not strictly illegal, Zammit said the Tunisians were destroying the floats and lines in the process of hauling in their catch, and using strong-arm tactics to stop the Maltese from accessing their equipment.

The Tunisians fishers gather in droves along the lines laid out at angles defined by the Maltese authorities.

READ THIS STORY NOW on MaltaToday's PDF edition on Uberflip