menu

War on the high seas: Tunisian plundering Maltese and Gozitan lampuki catches

EXCLUSIVE • Gozitan fishing grounds plundered mercilessly by Tunisian ‘armada’ of poachers who steal annual lampuki catch • Witnesses say poachers are protected by the ‘Bin Laden’, the nickname for the ramming boat threatening Maltese fishermen

karl_azzopardi
8 September 2019, 9:43am
by Karl Azzopardi
The situation is tense with Maltese fishers reporting being threatened by the Tunisians wielding machetes and Molotov cocktails
The situation is tense with Maltese fishers reporting being threatened by the Tunisians wielding machetes and Molotov cocktails

Maltese lampuki fishers are seeing their catches plundered by Tunisian counterparts in what is a veritable war on the high seas, MaltaToday has learnt.

The situation is tense with Maltese fishers reporting being threatened by the Tunisians wielding machetes and Molotov cocktails.

Fishers have also documented the presence of a large, green Tunisian vessel, nicknamed Bin Laden, which threatens to ram Maltese boats.

Earning its nickname from a drawing of the notorious bearded terrorist on the side of its cabin, this 65-foot vessel is called on by the Tunisians when they need added muscle to keep the Maltese at bay.

Fisherman Anthony Zammit said Tunisians departing from the port city of Sfax, were fishing off the floats laid out by Maltese fishers.

While fishing off the floats of others is not strictly illegal, Zammit said the Tunisians were destroying the floats and lines in the process of hauling in their catch, and using strong-arm tactics to stop the Maltese from accessing their equipment.

The Tunisians fishers gather in droves along the lines laid out at angles defined by the Maltese authorities.

READ THIS STORY NOW on MaltaToday's PDF edition on Uberflip

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Cassola casts doubt on reliability of Gozo tunnel geotechnical survey
National

Cassola casts doubt on reliability of Gozo tunnel geotechnical survey
Yannick Pace
Study AI’s effect on Maltese jobs, say Greens
National

Study AI’s effect on Maltese jobs, say Greens
MaltaToday Staff
Muscat says strong economy will allow Malta to create better environment
National

Muscat says strong economy will allow Malta to create better environment
Yannick Pace
Sant, Labour’s conscience: Graffitti demands on environment ‘valid and needed’
National

Sant, Labour’s conscience: Graffitti demands on environment ‘valid and needed’
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.