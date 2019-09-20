Prime Minister appoints former judge to head public inquiry into Caruana Galizia murder

The government has launched a public inquiry into the assassination of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a statement, the government said that the decision reflects the government’s consistent position that there exists no difficulty in establishing a public inquiry once it is assured that such an inquiry does not undermine investigations.

The inquiry report will be headed by judge emeritus Michael Mallia.

The Commission will also be composed of former Dean of the Faculty of Law and constitutional expert Ian Refalo.

Forensic expert Anthony Abela Medici will be assisting in the inquiry.

The statement read that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has requested for the inquiry to be concluded within nine months.

The commission will also be regulating its own procedure.

“Government has engaged in technical discussions with officials of the Council of Europe to avoid that the public inquiry endangers the integrity of investigations and/or criminal proceedings which are already underway in this case,” the statement read.

The government also cited reservations on the methodology used and the conclusions listed in the Resolution of of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

“Yet, Government has full respect towards the Council of Europe, and the work carried out over the past weeks is testament to the reciprocal respect between Malta and this important institution,” the statement stated.