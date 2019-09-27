Bird strike grounds Air Malta plane, all passengers are safe

An Air Malta aircraft operating flight KM662 from Malta to Palermo on Friday afternoon suffered a bird strike during take-off at Malta International Airport.

Air Malta said the captain rejected the take-off and the aircraft was taken back to its stand.

“Rejected take-offs are performed to maintain the highest level of safety in such situations. All passengers are safe and are being taken care of,” the company said in a statement.

The flight to Palermo and back has been cancelled and customers will be offered a full refund or re-routings on other Air Malta flights.

The airline said that the aircraft sustained considerable damage to one engine and is currently being checked by engineers with a view to return it to normal operations as soon as possible.

This is the second Air Malta plane to be grounded in a week after another was damaged in an incident at London Gatwick airport two days ago.

Air Malta said its flight schedule “looks challenging today and for this weekend” and warned passengers that they could expect delays.

The airline apologised to customers but insisted safety of passengers and crew was paramount.

Air Malta customers have been told to check the airline’s website and Facebook page for updated information.

Customers can also call the airline’s call centre on +356 2166 2211.