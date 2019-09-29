PN treasurer resigns after featuring in porn complaint video

The Nationalist Party has found itself without a treasurer for the second time in as many months after incumbent Antoine Zammit resigned on Sunday.

Zammit’s resignation was announced by the PN in a short statement on Sunday night after One News broadcast a video of the man complaining with an IPTV supplier because access to adult channels was barred.

The PN statement read: "The PN received Antoine Zammit's resignation... In the context of what has happened over the past hours, the PN has accepted the resignation."

The video depicts Zammit in what appears to be a workshop, using an IPTV box to show the supplier how access to porn channels was blocked.

Zammit owns a computer shop in Qormi, which is advertised as the Mater Dei Of Computers.

In the video, Zammit complains that a recent update had disabled the adult channels and asks the supplier to send the code by email.

But apart from the embarrassing situation Zammit found himself in as a result of his porn complaint, the video implicates the shop owner in illegality.

Despite its growing popularity, IPTV is illegal and suppliers rely on cracked codes to gain access to channels they have no permission to sell. It is unclear in what capacity Zammit is appearing in the video.

Zammit was appointed PN treasurer in August after his predecessor also resigned.

Only last week, Zammit had resorted to his Facebook friends to ask for advice on some “bankink [which presumably meant to read ‘banking’]” matters for the party.