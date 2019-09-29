menu

PN treasurer resigns after featuring in porn complaint video

Antoine Zammit tendered his resignation from the Nationalist Party after a video was broadcast of him complaining to an IPTV supplier over barred access to adult channels

kurt_sansone
29 September 2019, 10:11pm
by Kurt Sansone
A screen grab of Antoine Zammit in what appears to be a workshop, complaining to the IPTV supplier that access to adult films has been blocked
A screen grab of Antoine Zammit in what appears to be a workshop, complaining to the IPTV supplier that access to adult films has been blocked

The Nationalist Party has found itself without a treasurer for the second time in as many months after incumbent Antoine Zammit resigned on Sunday.

Zammit’s resignation was announced by the PN in a short statement on Sunday night after One News broadcast a video of the man complaining with an IPTV supplier because access to adult channels was barred.

The PN statement read: "The PN received Antoine Zammit's resignation... In the context of what has happened over the past hours, the PN has accepted the resignation."

The video depicts Zammit in what appears to be a workshop, using an IPTV box to show the supplier how access to porn channels was blocked.

Zammit owns a computer shop in Qormi, which is advertised as the Mater Dei Of Computers.

In the video, Zammit complains that a recent update had disabled the adult channels and asks the supplier to send the code by email.

But apart from the embarrassing situation Zammit found himself in as a result of his porn complaint, the video implicates the shop owner in illegality.

Antoine Zammit has been an ardent supporter of Adrian Delia and was appointed treasurer last August
Antoine Zammit has been an ardent supporter of Adrian Delia and was appointed treasurer last August

Despite its growing popularity, IPTV is illegal and suppliers rely on cracked codes to gain access to channels they have no permission to sell. It is unclear in what capacity Zammit is appearing in the video.

Zammit was appointed PN treasurer in August after his predecessor also resigned.

Only last week, Zammit had resorted to his Facebook friends to ask for advice on some “bankink [which presumably meant to read ‘banking’]” matters for the party.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
