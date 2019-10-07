74% of 2019 budget implemented, accountability exercise shows

A total of 74% of all measures announced in the 2019 budget have been implemented, the government's yearly accountability exercise shows.

This amounts to 208 measures in total, principal permanent secretary Mario Cutajar said.

The figures match the average measure implementation rate for the last five years.

In total, 1,350 budgetary measures have been put in place since the current administration came into power in 2013.

"Before this administration started this accountability exercise, we would never know how many measures were implemented. This exercise gives the public an account of what was put in place from the budget," Cutajar said.

The policies put in place this year range from free public transport, to robotic surgery at hospital, tax refunds, events for Gozo, the Heritage Malta cultural passport, and many more, he said.

Once next Monday's 2020 budget is presented, this will kick off a process where each respective ministry is allocated their measures, Cutajar added.

A change in governing style

Edward Scicluna, noting the high implementation rate, said one of the things he was proudest of with this government was that its style of governing showed accountability.

This, he said, was a change from previous administrations.

"It is on this that the people judge us," Scicluna said

He added that the accountability exercise brings closure to the budget each year.

"This occasion brings closure to the budget," he said, "It shows the budget isn't just empty promises. So this occasion is very important to theme as it shows the progress made."