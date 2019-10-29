Almost 3,000 divorces granted since it became legal in 2011

Divorce legislation was enacted by Parliament in 2011 and since then, 2,859 couples have obtained a divorce.

The information was tabled in Parliament by Justice minister Owen Bonnici, in a reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Chris Said.

The highest number of divorces was registered in 2012 when 432 couples obtained a divorce in the court in Malta, and 18 in Gozo. This was the first full year since divorce was introduced.

On the other hand, the lowest number of divorces in a full year, was recorded in 2014 and 2017, with the tally adding up to 325 divorces in Malta and Gozo.

Until September of this year, 229 divorces were obtained in Malta, and eight in Gozo.

In 2011, 122,547 voters voted in favour of the introduction of divorce in Malta, marking a landslide victory for the now defunct 'Yes for divorce' movement led by former Labour MP Deborah Schembri and former Nationalist MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando.

The movement was born on the back of a Private Member's Bill proposing the introduction of divorce put forward by Pullicino Orlando in 2010.

On Saturday 28 May 2011, almost three-quarters of the electorate went out to vote in the divorce referendum. The non-binding referendum passed with 53% in favour and 46% against.

Parliament subsequently enacted legisaltion that allowed divorce to be obtained by couples that have been separated or living apart for four years in the previous five years. The law came into force in October 2011.