Umbrellas at the ready as thunder storms are expected to hit Malta

Thundershowers are expected to hit the Maltese islands on Friday, according to the Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport.

A spokesperson told MaltaToday that thundershowers could hit the island as early as in the next hour and are set to last, until the early hours of Saturday morning.

“It could be as early as in the next hour, however, it should be over by tomorrow. In fact, Saturday should be relatively calm,” the spokesperson said.

There is also a possibility of hail, however, they said it was unlikely at this point.

Friday is expected to have highs of 23°C and lows of 16°C with wind force between three and four.

Saturday will be characterised by isolated showers in the morning, and partly cloudy towards the end of the day. It is expected to have highs of 23°C and lows of 17°C with wind force between three and four.

Sunday is expected to start off with isolated showers and end with a partly cloudy evening. It is expected to have highs 24°C and lows of 19°C with wind force between five and six.

The office said that the beginning of next week is set to start on a good note, with a forecast of partly cloudy weather, with highs of between 24-25°C and lows of between 17-19°C.

However, Thursday next week could see that all change with isolated showers predicted for the day with highs of 21°C and lows of 15°C with wind force between five and six.