New rent law will diminish freedom of contract between landlords and tenants , MDA warns

The Malta Developers' Association says  it is confident that as the government has done in the past, more fine tuning will be carried out

karl_azzopardi
11 November 2019, 5:19pm
by Karl Azzopardi
MDA President Sandro Chetcuti
MDA President Sandro Chetcuti

The Malta Developers Association has criticised the rent law reform for ‘diminishing the freedom of contract’ between landlords and tenants of residential properties.

“As much as the objectives of the law are positive in ensuring standards of fairness, clarity and predictability in contractual relations, its effects must not be allowed to negatively affect the feelgood factor of the industry and the appetite for more investment in this sector, especially in high end properties,” the statement read.

The MDA warned that the new law will have negative effects on both tenants and landlords.

The developers’ association also called on landlords to seek ‘reliable legal advice’ before entering into new contractual agreements.

The MDA also said that it is confident that the government, as it has done in the past, “will carry out more fine tuning” so as to address any negative effects such a law may have.

The developers’ association also stated that it is pleased that several suggestions it had proposed were taken into consideration.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
