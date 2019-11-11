Gas storage tanker will take storm precautions, Delimara to use backup energy

Electrogas Malta has announced that the gas storage tanker will be berthed 70 metres away from the jetty during the coming storm in the next few days.

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) will not be sent to shore via the tanker and the Delimara power plant will make use of backup energy sources.

“Electrogas Malta is committed to operate the Delimara Powerplant in a safe manner, without compromise. Therefore, as a precaution and in advance of the deterioration of the weather, the FSU tanker ‘Armada LNG Mediterrana’ will be repositioned into a spread-or-storm position, 70 metres away from the jetty in a transverse direction,” Electrogas said in a statement on Monday evening.

The LNG storage tanker has been in use since late 2016. Electrogas said that one preventive measure employed by the company in such circumstances is known as a Spread Mooring System which is designed to allow the tanker to remain berthed close to the jetty during severe weather conditions.

“The Spread Mooring System is connected to the FSU tanker by way of custom-built winches on its deck, with a full double installation of chains and 8 Stevshark anchors weighing 35 tonnes at every corner of the ship. During such preventive measures, LNG will not be sent to shore and other backup energy sources will be used.”

Electrogas said default operations will resume one the tanker captain determines that it is shape for the ship to berth at the jetty.

Marsaxlokk Bay is expected to be battered by Force 6 to 8 south and south-east winds and rough to very rough seas on Tuesday.