Storm disrupts Gozo Channel and Sicily catamaran

The Gozo Channel's ferry service and the Sicily catamaran service have been suspended until further notice due to the bad weather conditions.

Gozo Channel Operations Limited said on Facebook that while all scheduled trips were maintained last night and this morning, the service was suspended for the time being.

Tuesday saw gale force 8 winds and intermittent rain, with the wind's maximum speed expected at 36 knots.

Virtu Ferries followed suit as it announced that it was cancelling all scheduled trips until Wednesday. The company operates the catamaran service between Malta and Sicily.

Fisheries parliamentary secretary Clint Camilleri took the opportunity to call for a permanent link between Malta and Gozo on his Facebook page.

"Rain or shine, every Gozitan employed in Malta has to catch the ferry for work. Today we climbed onto the ferry not knowing whether the service will be available in the evening to take us back home," he wrote.