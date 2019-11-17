Elderly man grievously injured in car crash
An accident in Siġġiewi left an elderly man with grievous injuries
A 66-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after a car crash in Siġġiewi, the police said.
The man from Siġġiewi was driving a Daihatsu vehicle and was involved in a crash with a Hino Dutro truck driven by a 56-year-old man, also from Siġġiewi.
The accident happened at 4.30pm on Saturday in Triq il-Qrendi, Siġġiewi.
Police said the 66-year-old had to be taken to hospital where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
