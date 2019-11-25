[WATCH] Keith Schembri’s ‘no comment’ as he walks casually into Castille

Keith Schembri’s ‘no comment’ as he walks casually into Castille

Keith Schembri kept his silence as he walked into Auberge de Castille this morning despite mounting calls for his resignation.

The Prime Minister’s chief of staff could only utter the words “no comment”, as he exited his chauffeur-driven car and walked into Castille from the side door.

Pressure has been mounting on Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi to resign their posts after the arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech, who is being questioned in relation to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

Schembri and Mizzi were associated with Fenech through their Panama companies. Fenech owns 17 Black, a Dubai-based firm that was listed as a target client for the Panama companies.

With Fenech now being indicated as a person of interest in the murder investigation, the business relationship that Schembri and Mizzi had with him has become more toxic.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo has called for Schembri and Mizzi’s resignations, while deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, this morning told Times of Malta that nobody is above the law.

The Labour Party parliamentary group is holding a meeting at Castille.