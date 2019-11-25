Update 2 | President approves pardon for middleman in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder

Updated at 5.45pm with official OPM statement

A man believed to be the middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder has been granted a pardon to tell all, the Prime Minister has confirmed.

President George Vella signed on the pardon on Monday afternoon after having received a recommendation from the Prime Minister.

The middleman is Melvin Theuma, who has been in police custody for more than a week. Theuma asked for a presidential pardon to tell all on the assassination.

Businessman Yorgen Fenech was arrested on his yacht a day after Muscat had confirmed that he was willing to recommend a pardon as long as Theuma gave police information that they could corroborate.

Theuma is believed to have passed on recordings and messages that refer to Caruana Galizia’s murder, to the police.

Theuma is a taxi driver with past cases of usury. He reportedly ran a clandestine lotto operation.

Fenech is in police custody as investigations into the Caruana Galizia murder continue.

Pardon is conditional on Theuma telling all he knows - Office of the Prime Minister

The Office of the Prime Minister said Melvin Theuma’s pardon is tied to testimony he can give in relation to the Caruana Galizia murder and other crimes he was involved in.

“The pardon is subject to a number of conditions that require Theuma’s full cooperation to ensure the truth is known. The pardon can be withdrawn if Melvin Theuma does not observe the conditions imposed on him and action will be taken against him even on the basis of the information he himself has passed on,” the OPM said.

The Prime Minister recommended the pardon to the President after seeking advice from the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner.